Fairchild Fire Immersion

The 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists and 92nd Air Refueling Wing leadership conduct live fire training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. Live fire training exercises are held twice a year to maintain high standards of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)