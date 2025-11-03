U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Layla Rice, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist, explains the different controls in the cabin of a firefighting vehicle to 92nd Air Refueling Wing leadership at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. The 92nd CES Fire Department invited wing leadership to a biannual live fire training, allowing them to experience firsthand the tools, tactics and techniques Airmen use to combat aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9381344
|VIRIN:
|251027-F-TJ635-1280
|Resolution:
|5981x3979
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild Fire Immersion [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.