Fairchild Fire Immersion

Mr. Daniel Grimm, left, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron lead firefighter, conducts a mask test for U.S. Air Force Col. Chad Cisewski, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. The 92nd CES Fire Department invited wing leadership to a biannual live fire training, allowing them to experience firsthand the tools, tactics and techniques Airmen use to combat aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)