Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fairchild Fire Immersion [Image 8 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fairchild Fire Immersion

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    The 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists and 92nd Air Refueling Wing leadership perform live fire training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. Live fire training exercises are held twice a year to maintain high standards of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 13:50
    Photo ID: 9381351
    VIRIN: 251027-F-TJ635-2103
    Resolution: 5089x3386
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Fire Immersion [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion
    Fairchild Fire Immersion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download