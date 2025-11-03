Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fairchild Fire Immersion [Image 4 of 12]

    Fairchild Fire Immersion

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Epperson, 92nd Operations Group commander, learns the proper way to don firefighting gear at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. The 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department invited wing leadership to a biannual live fire training, allowing them to experience firsthand the tools, tactics and techniques Airmen use to combat aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 13:50
    Photo ID: 9381345
    VIRIN: 251027-F-TJ635-1092
    Resolution: 5569x3705
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Fire Immersion [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

