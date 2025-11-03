Fairchild Fire Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists and 92nd Air Refueling Wing leadership execute a daisy chain around an aircraft during live fire training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. Circling the aircraft, a tactic firefighters call a daisy chain, allows Airmen to maneuver the truck for optimal vantage points when extinguishing a fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)