Fairchild Fire Immersion

The 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists and 92nd Air Refueling Wing leadership execute a daisy chain around an aircraft during live fire training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. Circling the aircraft, a tactic firefighters call a daisy chain, allows Airmen to maneuver the truck for optimal vantage points when extinguishing a fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9381347
|VIRIN:
|251027-F-TJ635-1476
|Resolution:
|5232x3481
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
