Fairchild Fire Immersion

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing leadership and 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists pose for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. The 92nd CES Fire Department invited wing leadership to a biannual live fire training, allowing them to experience firsthand the tools, tactics and techniques Airmen use to combat aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 13:50
|Photo ID:
|9381356
|VIRIN:
|251027-F-TJ635-2141
|Resolution:
|4407x2932
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
