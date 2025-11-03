Fairchild Fire Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 92nd Air Refueling Wing leadership and 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists pose for a photo at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. The 92nd CES Fire Department invited wing leadership to a biannual live fire training, allowing them to experience firsthand the tools, tactics and techniques Airmen use to combat aircraft fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)