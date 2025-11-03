Fairchild Fire Immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Jeff Sanborn, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron assistant fire chief, explains the different areas within an aircraft fire could start from during live fire training at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 27, 2025. Live fire training exercises are held twice a year to maintain high standards of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)