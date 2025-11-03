DEVCOM CBC scientists Dr. Jason Guicheteau (right) and Dr. Ashish Tripathi (left) use the Portable Microscopy Chemical Detection System to detect microscopic contaminants on the surface of a smartphone.
|08.29.2023
|11.07.2025 11:33
|9381179
|230829-O-PS778-3465
|4889x3259
|3.7 MB
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|2
|0
