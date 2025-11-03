DEVCOM CBC Senior Industrial Engineer, Lester Strauch, demonstrates the modularity of ACORNS sensors to CBC warfighter touchpoint, Major Slone.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9381149
|VIRIN:
|241113-O-PS778-4554
|Resolution:
|6563x4375
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ACORNS Sensors [Image 52 of 52], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.