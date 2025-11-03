DEVCOM CBC hosted 12 interns from the DoD annual Summer Research Program for HBCU/MI. Pictured here is Cynthia Mirzaie, a graduate student studying material science and engineering at California State University, Los Angeles.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9381154
|VIRIN:
|230808-O-PS778-9644
|Resolution:
|4851x3234
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HBCU/MI CBC Intern [Image 52 of 52], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.