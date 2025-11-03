DARPA Obscuration Demonstration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The DARPA Program for Coded Visibility hosted a smoke demonstration at DEVCOM CBC in collaboration with universities, businesses, and government agencies to support the development of next-generation obscurants and allow participants to see how the materials are decimated in a realistic environment. DEVCOM CBC played an integral role in coordinating and hosting the event, successfully handling the logistics, materials, and agenda.