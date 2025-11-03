DEVCOM CBC Team Lead, Michael Mays, explains the controls for the Boston Dynamics mobile robot, Spot, to CBC warfighter touchpoint, Major Slone.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9381152
|VIRIN:
|241113-O-PS778-1627
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|8.28 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Boston Dynamics Mobile Robot Remote Tutorial [Image 52 of 52], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.