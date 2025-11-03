Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Biomanufacturing Industrial Fermenter [Image 49 of 52]

    Biomanufacturing Industrial Fermenter

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Gabriella White 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center's Dr. Henry Gibbons monitors the growth of a microbial culture in a 20-liter fermenter. Industrial fermenters are equipped with electronic process controls that allow scientists to monitor conditions within the bioreactor and maintain a constant favorable growth environment for the producing microbes.

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9381167
    VIRIN: 230706-O-PS778-9388
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
    This work, Biomanufacturing Industrial Fermenter [Image 52 of 52], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

