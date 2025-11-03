DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center's Dr. Henry Gibbons monitors the growth of a microbial culture in a 20-liter fermenter. Industrial fermenters are equipped with electronic process controls that allow scientists to monitor conditions within the bioreactor and maintain a constant favorable growth environment for the producing microbes.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9381167
|VIRIN:
|230706-O-PS778-9388
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Biomanufacturing Industrial Fermenter [Image 52 of 52], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.