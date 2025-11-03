Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2025 11:33 Photo ID: 9381163 VIRIN: 230706-O-PS778-3214 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 3.28 MB Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Biomanufacturing Extraction Process [Image 52 of 52], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.