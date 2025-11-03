Daniel Phillips, a DEVCOM CBC research biologist, and SFC Johnny Roberts use the Dial-a-Threat (DaT): Antigen, an unpowered, credit card-sized device that presents a reading, operating similarly to a COVID-19 or pregnancy test.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2025 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9381120
|VIRIN:
|250709-O-PS778-2929
|Resolution:
|6238x4159
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dial-A-Threat (DaT) [Image 52 of 52], by Gabriella White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.