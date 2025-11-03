75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Radoslaw Kret, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, orients an excavator onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The 75th EAS maintains readiness to deliver personnel and equipment wherever the mission requires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)