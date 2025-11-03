U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Radoslaw Kret, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, secures a cargo tie-down ring inside a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The squadron’s Airmen play a vital role in sustaining operations through precise and reliable airlift support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9379805
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-XY111-1090
|Resolution:
|4203x2796
|Size:
|895.51 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.