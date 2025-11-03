75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leon Bardwell, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, positions a roller track for cargo to assist with onloading cargo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The squadron’s Airmen play a vital role in sustaining operations through precise and reliable airlift support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)