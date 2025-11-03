U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Leon Bardwell, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, positions a roller track for cargo to assist with onloading cargo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The squadron’s Airmen play a vital role in sustaining operations through precise and reliable airlift support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9379806
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-XY111-1110
|Resolution:
|4371x2908
|Size:
|888.19 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.