75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Sedor, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, directs an excavator onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The 75th EAS maintains readiness to deliver personnel and equipment wherever the mission requires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)