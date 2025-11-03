Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift [Image 6 of 10]

    75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    11.03.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron maneuver an excavator onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The on-load highlights the squadron’s adaptability and precision in executing airlift missions from austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 11.06.2025 05:07
    Photo ID: 9379803
    VIRIN: 251103-F-XY111-1060
    Resolution: 6012x4000
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    This work, 75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command
    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

