75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Radoslaw Kret, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmaster, spots an excavator as it drives onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The effort underscores the squadron’s agility in delivering oversized cargo to challenging and forward-deployed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)