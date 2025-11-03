75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron work together to secure cargo onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. 75th EAS maintains readiness to deliver personnel and equipment wherever the mission requires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)