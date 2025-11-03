U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron work together to secure cargo onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. 75th EAS maintains readiness to deliver personnel and equipment wherever the mission requires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2025 05:07
|Photo ID:
|9379797
|VIRIN:
|251103-F-XY111-1104
|Resolution:
|6015x4002
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.