75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron guide an excavator onto a C-130J Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The squadron’s airlift capability ensures rapid delivery of heavy equipment to support operations across East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)