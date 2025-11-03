75th EAS loads heavy equipment for regional airlift

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft stands ready for its next mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Nov. 3, 2025. The aircraft plays a critical role in sustaining forward operations and ensuring mission readiness throughout East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Silvera)