U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, attends a meeting with Commissioner Larry Solis, the Director General of SENAFRONT, during a distinguished visitors' brief at the U.S. Embassy, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Accompanied by Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the U.S. Army South commanding general, the visit reinforces the importance of enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships between U.S. military and partner nation forces in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9369345
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-GF241-1842
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.