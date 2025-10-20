Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, attends a meeting with Commissioner Larry Solis, the Director General of SENAFRONT, during a distinguished visitors' brief at the U.S. Embassy, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Accompanied by Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the U.S. Army South commanding general, the visit reinforces the importance of enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships between U.S. military and partner nation forces in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)