Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, U.S. Southern Command receive distinguished visitors as they prepare to board a UH-60 Blackhawk during a visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan met with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. Their engagement highlights the close collaboration between U.S. forces and Panama to address regional security and humanitarian challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)