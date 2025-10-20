Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, exchanges coins with Comandante Aeronaval, Director General Luis Antonio de Garcia, during a visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. This engagement reinforces ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Panama in developing shared security strategies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
