Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama

Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, exchanges coins with Commissioner Larry Solis, the Director General of SENAFRONT, during a visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. This engagement reinforces ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Panama in developing shared security strategies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)