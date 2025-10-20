Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama [Image 10 of 12]

    Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, receives an orientation brief during a tour of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama headquarters in Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Their engagement highlights the close collaboration between U.S. forces and Panama to address regional security and humanitarian challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9369343
    VIRIN: 251021-A-GF241-1010
    Resolution: 5601x3734
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

