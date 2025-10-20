Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South prepare to board a UH-60 Blackhawk during a visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. During their visit, Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan met with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. Their engagement highlights the close collaboration between U.S. forces and Panama to address regional security and humanitarian challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)