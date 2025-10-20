Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South, recieve a brief on facilities for the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama during a visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. The visit reinforces the importance of enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships between U.S. military and partner nation forces in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)