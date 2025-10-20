U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South, recieve a brief on facilities for the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama during a visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. The visit reinforces the importance of enhancing interoperability and strengthening relationships between U.S. military and partner nation forces in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2025 17:02
|Photo ID:
|9369340
|VIRIN:
|251021-A-GF241-9089
|Resolution:
|5216x3478
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Ryan and Maj. Gen. Ryan Visit to Panama [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.