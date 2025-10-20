Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, U.S. Southern Command, prepares for takeoff during a distinguished leader visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. During their visit, Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South, met with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. Their engagement highlights the close collaboration between U.S. forces and Panama to address regional security and humanitarian challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)