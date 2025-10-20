Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama [Image 7 of 12]

    Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command

    A UH-60 Blackhawk assigned to Joint Task Force - Bravo, U.S. Southern Command, prepares for takeoff during a distinguished leader visit to Panama City, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. During their visit, Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South, met with members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. Their engagement highlights the close collaboration between U.S. forces and Panama to address regional security and humanitarian challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 10.24.2025 17:02
    Photo ID: 9369338
    VIRIN: 251021-A-GF241-5659
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course Course

