Lt. Gen. Joseph Ryan and Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan visit Panama

U.S. Army Col. Ada Cotto, commander of the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, and Command Sgt. Maj. Tony Williams, the JSCG-P senior enlisted advisor, attend a distinguished visitor brief at the U.S. Embassy, Panama, Oct. 21, 2025. Distinguished visitors included Lt. Gen. Joe Ryan, the Army Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training, and Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, the commanding general of U.S. Army South. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)