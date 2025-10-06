Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

    BASE AERONAVAL CRISTOBAL COLON, PANAMA

    10.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    Instructors from the United States Army and Panamanian security personnel teach a group of students water filtration techniques at the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 11:01
    Photo ID: 9360484
    VIRIN: 000101-D-D0465-2211
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.6 MB
    Location: BASE AERONAVAL CRISTOBAL COLON, PA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration
    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download