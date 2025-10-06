Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Dalton Hilbun, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, constructs a fire with a member of the Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT) at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)