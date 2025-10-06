Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

Members of the United States Marine Corps and El Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT) attempt to ignite a primitive fire at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines are working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nation’s strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
