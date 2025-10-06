Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration [Image 13 of 14]

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

    BASE AERONAVAL CRISTOBAL COLON, PANAMA

    10.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Alvis Farjado, a member of the Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, teaches a group of students water filtration techniques at the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama Canal, Combined Jungle Operations Course

