    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration [Image 5 of 14]

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

    BASE AERONAVAL CRISTOBAL COLON, PANAMA

    10.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Manuel Chanis, a member of the Policia Nacional de Panamá ignites a primitive fire at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2025
    Date Posted: 10.13.2025 11:01
    Photo ID: 9360475
    VIRIN: 251011-A-GV534-9901
    Resolution: 5802x3868
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: BASE AERONAVAL CRISTOBAL COLON, PA
    This work, Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Jonathon Downs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JSCG-P, Interoperability, Panama Canal, Combined Jungle Operations Course

