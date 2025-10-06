Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Isaac Sanchez, a member of El Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT), leads U.S. and Panamanian students at the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)