Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

A member of the Policia Nacional de Panamá prepares materials to create a primitive fire at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)