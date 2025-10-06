Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

Members of the United States Army and Marine Corps alongside Panamanian security personnel receive water filtration techniques training at the Combined Jungle Operations Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)
