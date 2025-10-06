Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration [Image 4 of 14]

    Combined Jungle Operations Course Primitive Fire and Water Filtration

    BASE AERONAVAL CRISTOBAL COLON, PANAMA

    10.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Skidmore prepares materials for primitive fire creation with his teammate, a member of the Policia Nacional de Panamá, at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Oct. 11, 2025. 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines are working with U.S. Southern Command as a combined U.S.-Panamanian effort to strengthen relationships and interoperability, expanding the two nations' strategic security partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jonathon Downs)

