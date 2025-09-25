Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Airman Damon Brown, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Dylan Powell, a 36th CES explosive ordnance disposal team member, remove excess branches during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. Wing leadership, first sergeants and Airmen collaborated to improve Andersen’s dormitories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)