Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Rachel Kinsella, a contract specialist for the 36th Contracting Squadron, picks up cut branches during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. Wing leadership, first sergeants and Airmen collaborated to restore and provide amenities Andersen’s dorms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)