Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    Airman 1st Class Tucker Welch, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems apprentice, helps U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maurice Collins, the 36th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, remove dirt from a basketball court during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. The 36th Wing funded efforts to clean, improve and provide Andersen’s dormitories quality of life renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9341010
    VIRIN: 250924-F-CN281-1177
    Resolution: 5539x3685
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    36th Wing
    One Team One Fight
    Team Andersen
    GI Party
    Quality of Life
    Dorm Clean-up

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download