Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

Airman 1st Class Tucker Welch, a 36th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems apprentice, helps U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maurice Collins, the 36th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, remove dirt from a basketball court during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. The 36th Wing funded efforts to clean, improve and provide Andersen’s dormitories quality of life renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)