Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maurice Collins, the 36th Force Support Squadron first sergeant, power washes a basketball court during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. The 36th Wing funded the cleaning of the dorms and quality of life renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)