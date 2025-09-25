U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Lantz, the 36th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, cuts shrubs on a tree during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. The 36th Wing funded efforts to clean, improve and provide Andersen’s dormitories quality of life renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
