Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Lantz, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, cuts overgrown vines on a tree during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. Wing leadership, first sergeants and Airmen collaborated to improve Andersen’s dormitories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)