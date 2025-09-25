Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    From left, Airman 1st Class David Yu, a 36th Force Support Squadron career development technician, and Airman 1st Class Yoshira Conway, a 544th Red Horse Squadron structural apprentice, clean a storage room during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. Wing leadership, first sergeants and Airmen collaborated to improve Andersen’s dormitories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 02:15
    Photo ID: 9341013
    VIRIN: 250924-F-CN281-1207
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party
    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    36th Wing
    One Team One Fight
    Team Andersen
    GI Party
    Quality of Life
    Dorm Clean-up

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download