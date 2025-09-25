Team Andersen Airmen, leadership participate in dorm cleanup party

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Airman 1st Class David Yu, a 36th Force Support Squadron career development technician, and Airman 1st Class Yoshira Conway, a 544th Red Horse Squadron structural apprentice, clean a storage room during a dormitory cleaning at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 24, 2025. Wing leadership, first sergeants and Airmen collaborated to improve Andersen’s dormitories. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)